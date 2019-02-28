All the three Khans of Bollywood – Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir failed to deliver a hit last year as their respective movies Race 3, Zero and Thugs of Hindostan bombed at the box office. But does that mean the era of the Khan superstars is about to end? Nawazuddin Siddiqui does not think so.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Nawazuddin was asked if he thinks that Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh's glorious days are over in the industry. The actor said that just one flop cannot change the stardom of the Khans.

"Ek picture flop ho gayi toh thodi na Khan ka zamaana chala gaya. Aisa nahi hota. (Just because one film flopped, does it mean that the era of the Khans is over? It doesn't happen like that)," he said.

Lately, a lot of small budget but content driven films have done exceptionally well at the box office. This has given an impression that the audience is more interested in content based movies, and star power does not make much of an impact anymore. Nawazuddin credited this shift in cinema to directors like Shekhar Kapur, Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma.

"Change in cinema happened long time back. Filmmakers like Shekhar Kapur, Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Verma are to be credited for it. Nowadays actors are saying they are bringing the change but that's not true. Whatever shift in cinema has happened is because of the filmmakers I mentioned," he told the publication.

Nawazuddin was last seen in the movie Thackeray that released alongside Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika. Although the film did not have much impact on the box office, Nawazuddin's performance was yet again appreciated.

He will next be seen in the film Photograph starring Sanya Malhotra as the female lead.