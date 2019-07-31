Suresh Gopi, the Mollywood action king, is all set to make a grand comeback in the industry with a new movie that will be directed by Nithin Renji Panicker. Even though no exclusive details about the plot has been released yet, sources close to the movie reveal that this flick will be a thriller, set in the backdrop of a forest.

Apart from Suresh Gopi, veteran actor Lal is also playing a crucial role in the movie. Suresh Gopi and Lal had previously shared screen space in the blockbuster movie 'Thenkasipattanam'. The audience believes that the duo will repeat the same magic in the upcoming movie too.

Nithin Renji Panicker made his directorial debut with the movie Kasaba, which featured Mammootty in the lead role. Even though the film did not do very well in the box-office, critics praised Nithin for his uncompromising cinematic language and fast-paced storytelling style.

After the release of Kasaba, Nithin Renji Panicker had planned to make Lelam 2 with Suresh Gopi. However, due to technical reasons, the filming of the movie got delayed. Suresh Gopi was also occupied by his political endeavours, which compelled Panicker to delay the big project.

After he lost in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Suresh Gopi has decided to become more active in the entertainment industry. He has already completed shooting the Tamil movie 'Tamilarasan', which features Vijay Antony in the lead role. The film is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller and Suresh Gopi is apparently playing the role of a doctor.

In Malayalam, Suresh Gopi has already given the nod to play the lead role in a family drama that will be directed by Anoop Sathyan. Apart from Suresh Gopi, the makers have also roped in veteran actress Shobhana and Nazriya Nazim to play other crucial roles.