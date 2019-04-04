Athiran, the Malayalam movie which marks the directorial debut of Vivek, was announced a year back and until a couple of days back, the hype surrounding the film was pretty low. However, after the release of the movie's teaser on Wednesday, things have taken an unexpected turn, and it has now turned out to be the most anticipated summer release in Mollywood. Athiran has Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, while Prakash Raj, Renji Panicker, Atul Kulkarni and Shanti Krishna play other prominent roles.

The recent teaser released by the makers of Athiran is purely intriguing in nature. In the teaser, we can see Fahadh Faasil entering a mental asylum where he walks into a dark room. Sai Pallavi can be seen admitted in that dark room and dialogue from Fahadh Faasil reveals that she is suffering from autism spectrum disorder.

However, in the very next scene, the scene becomes completely dark, and Sai Pallavi's character starts walking around the room in the creepiest manner. The director with this single shot has succeeded in proclaiming that Athiran will be offering an all-new experience of horror to the Mollywood audiences who have been seeing ghosts wearing white saree for the past five or six decades.

As the teaser has gone viral on online spaces, audiences are still unclear whether this movie will be a horror thriller based on ghostly entities or a psychiatric suspense outing, or sometimes a blend of both.

The teaser of Athiran is now receiving positive reviews from all corners, and most of the people who watched it are praising Fahadh Faasil for his impeccable script selection.

One of the main highlights of Athiran teaser is the eerie background score composed by Ghibran. The film is produced by Century Kochumon in the banner of Century Investments. The film is expected to hit the screens on April 12, 2019, and it will lock horns with Mammootty's 'Madhura Raja' at the box-office.

Fahadh Faasil is now enjoying the success of his latest Tamil release Super Deluxe directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The film has Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, while Fahadh enacts another crucial role.