Thiagarajan Kumararaja could not have asked for more as his second directorial movie Super Deluxe has earned a lot of positive words even before its theatrical release. The first authentic review about the Tamil film, which has some of the leading names from South India, are out online.

Bollywood's noted author and film critic, Anupama Chopra is raving about Super Deluxe. On her Twitter account, she wrote, "The film to watch this weekend is #Superdeluxe - such a masterful blend of high & low, the sacred & the profane! Thiagarajan Kumararaja (@itisthatis) creates a narrative that encompasses marriage, relationships, religion, politics, porn & life itself! Don't miss it. [sic]"

Her short and crisp review is expected to have a great impact on the movie and lift the spirit of the film team.

Writer and filmmaker Sudhish Kamath too has tweeted about Super Deluxe and posted, "My first reaction to #SuperDeluxe was exactly a year ago! The film was still being edited. After this, I have watched the film twice and still plan to catch it in the theatres this week because of how much cinema @itisthatis has packed in three hours. An unpredictable mad ride!: The picture that he shared can be seen below:

Indeed, the good words said by the aforementioned people about the Tamil film come as a boost to the makers ahead of the Tamil film's release on Friday, 29 March.

Super Deluxe has Vijay Sethupathi, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, Samantha, Ramya Krishnan and Mysskin in the key roles. The film has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, PS Vinod and Nirvah Shah's cinematography and Sathyaraj Natarajan's editing.

The movie is about a couple of characters with different backgrounds, landing in unexpected situations on a fateful day. How their lives are connected will be narrated with lots of twists and turns.

The major attraction of the movie is Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a transgender named Priya in Super Deluxe.