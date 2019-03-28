Grapevine is abuzz that director Vijay, who was earlier married o Amala Paul, has fell in love again. Once again, he has choosen an actress as his partner. Well, rumours claimed that he was seeing none other than Sai Pallavi.

Rumour mongers went on to claim that like Arya and Sayyeshaa, who tied the knot recently, Vijay would surprise the fans by announcing his marriage with Sai Pallavi and the news would be out soon. Rubbishing all the rumours, the director has now said that she is just friend of her.

"The reports about me and Sai Pallavi are false. She is just a nice friend to me. I don't have plans of getting married now. My only focus is on movies," Vijay is quoted as saying in an interview.

The reports started surfacing after Sai Pallavi worked with Vijay in his film Diya. According to some reports, they have turned good friends after working in the film.

AL Vijay had earlier tied the knot to Amala Paul in 2014.

In July 2016, International Business Times, India had broken the news about Amala and Vijay heading for a divorce based on statements of some reliable sources close to the actress. After dating for almost three years, the couple had married in a star-studded Hindu ceremony in Chennai on June 12, 2014. They got divorced in 2017.

On the professional front, Vijay is gearing up to direct multilingual movie Thalaivi, a biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The film stars Kangana Ranaut.

On the other side, Sai Pallavi is working on a few movies that include Suriya's NGK.