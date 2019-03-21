Arya and Sayyeshaa, who tied the knot recently, seem to be having the best moments of their lives. After the elaborated wedding ceremony, the newly-married couple has headed for their honeymoon.

The actress revealed about their honeymoon in the undisclosed destination on Twitter and the first pictures are out. She posted two pictures of her and captioned, "Soaking in the sun with my love! ☀️ Pic courtesy- Husband @arya_offl #honeymoon. [sic]"

Going by her word, the pictures are taken by Arya in which she is see wearing white dress and a pair of cooling glass. Rumours say that the couple is now celebrating their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.

Her pictures have got massive response on Twitter as their fans bombard them asking to share more pictures. Many are asking her to reveal their honeymoon destination. So far, the post has got over 4100 likes.

The couple had organised a post-wedding function in Chennai last week for their friends from Kollywood and Tamil media. Director Vijay, Bharath along with many other celebrities were spotted at the event. See Wedding Pics

The celebrity couple married as per the Islam customs at Falak Numa Palace, on Sunday, 10 March in Hyderabad in the presence of their family, friends and relatives. They were dating for a brief period and tied the knot only after getting approval from both the families.

Rana Daggubati, Vishal, Suriya, Karthi, Dhananjayan, director Vijay and host of celebrities from Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood were present at their marriage.

Prior to the wedding, they couple had their sangeeth which was also attended by well-known celebrities from Bollywood. Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Boney Kapoor and many others graced the event.