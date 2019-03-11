Arya and Sayyeshaa are now man and wife. After being in love for a short period, the celebrity couple has tied the knot as per the Islam customs at Falak Numa Palace, on Sunday, 10 March in Hyderabad in the presence of their family, friends and relatives.

For the wedding, Arya donned black and rose gold sherwani, while the blushing bride sported red lehenga with heavy golden zari work, embellished with gold and diamond ornaments. Rana Daggubati, Vishal, Suriya, Karthi, Dhananjayan, director Vijay and host of celebrities from Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood were present at their marriage.

Prior to the wedding, they couple had their sangeeth which was also attended by well-known celebrities from Bollywood. Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Boney Kapoor and many others were spotted at the event.

For the pre-wedding event, Sayyeshaa sported white lehenga and choli with diamond bangles and necklace, Arya donned kurtha-pyjama with Nehru jacket. The couple was cysonsure of all the eyes. Among the celebrities, Allu Arjun hogged the limelight at the sangeeth ceremony.

Arya formally announced about the wedding on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine's Day. "With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness. – Arya and Sayyeshaa,[sic]" Arya said in a message to his fans on Twitter.

It is said that Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love during the making of Ghajinikanth and their relationship has been approved by both the families.

Kerala-based Arya entered film industry with Ullam Ketkumae, but it was Vishnuvardhan's Arinthum Ariyamalum, which was the first movie of him to hit the screens. Since then, he was part of many commercially succesful and critically-acclaimed movies.

Naan Kadavul, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Madrasapattinam, Avan Ivan and Arrambam are some of his successful movies. Coming to Sayyeshaa, she started her acting career with Telugu movie Akhil. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay. Karthi's Kadaikutty Singam, which was released last year, remains the 21-year old's biggest commercial hit.