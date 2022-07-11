A top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was among the two killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Awantipora of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.

"Terrorist Kaiser Koka neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), one pistol and other materials have been recovered," police said in a tweet.

Crackdown on terror in J&K

Earlier, the gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area. Subsequently, the security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months. Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

