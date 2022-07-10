Intensifying efforts to destroy the terror ecosystem, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday attached four houses and seized three vehicles used for assisting in terror activities in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

"Taking action on terror support structure under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters have accorded sanction for the attachment of 04 residential houses and seizure of 03 vehicles used for providing assistance in terror activities", J&K Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

The decision to seize houses and vehicles was taken after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that those supporting terrorists will be treated equally as active terrorists.

While addressing attestation-cum-passing out parade of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) and Police Sub-Inspectors at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur on June 9, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted that the government is committed to destroying the eco-system of terrorism.

Exhorting cops to strictly deal with terrorists and their supporters to establish lasting peace in J&K, the LG asked the police force to treat even those who harbour and support the terrorists in the category of terrorists and deal with them accordingly.

"The person, who harbours and supports the terrorist, is equally guilty as a terrorist, who kills. The person who runs this eco-system is equally guilty," he said, adding, "Both should be dealt with similar punishment as both are enemies of humanity".

Five houses were seized earlier for habouring terrorists

Earlier on June 21, five residential houses were seized on Tuesday in Srinagar by Jammu and Kashmir police for being used for terrorist activities in the district. These residential houses used for wilful harbouring of terrorists were attached as per section 2(g) and section 25 of the UAP Act.

These houses were proved to be used for purpose of terrorists and shelter was voluntarily and knowingly given by the members of the house, the police said.

After declaring that any person who harbours and supports terrorists is equally guilty as a terrorist, Jammu and Kashmir Police started the campaign to seize residential houses in giving shelter to terrorists.

Many attacks on civilians and security forces were conspired and planned by terrorists while using these houses as hideouts. The five houses have been attached to the Jurisdiction of Police Station Parimpora in Case FIR No. 257/2020 U/S 302, 307, 120-B, 392 IPC 7/27 IA Act 13,16,18,19,20,39 ULAP Act ( 2 houses), Panthachowk in Case FIR No. 132/2021 U/S 120-B, 307 IPC 7/25 ,7/27 IA Act 13,18 ULAP Act ( 1 house), Nowhatta in case FIR No. 35/2021 U/S 13, 19 ULAP Act ( 1 house) iv) Zakoora in Case FIR No. 02/2022 U/S 307 IPC 7/27 IA Act 13,16,18,20,38 ULAP Act (1 house)" reads the statement issued by police.

More houses will be seized for harbouring terrorists

J&K Police has already warned that some more houses have been identified and any wilful harbouring will be dealt with the full force of law.

Higher-ups in police have repeatedly requested the citizens not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists. They have warned that cops will be forced to take resort to attachment proceedings against those who will give shelter to terrorists.

Higher-ups in police have, however, made it clear that in case of any forced and coercive entry by terrorists into any house, the matter should be brought to the notice of the police immediately.