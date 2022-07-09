Security forces on Saturday arrested one hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit who was planning to execute selective killings in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir. The arrested terrorist was also involved in providing logistic support to some terror outfits.

According to police based on reliable input regarding the movement of a terrorist in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district, joint parties of police and the Army 29 RR established naka at Kreeri.

During naka checking one hybrid terrorist of LeT outfit was apprehended along with arms and ammunitions. Incriminating materials have also been recovered from the hybrid terrorist who was identified as Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, resident of Tilgam Payeen.

The arrested terrorist was in touch with Pakistan-based terrorists

The hybrid terrorist has been actively involved in providing logistics support for the terrorist activities and was in touch with Pakistani militant Saifullah and Abu Zarar.

The successful apprehension of the hybrid terrorist has evaded major terror plots and busted the module responsible for various recent attacks on Panchayat members and non-locals. In addition the terrorist was actively involved in providing chemicals and other materials for carrying out an IED attack on National Highway between Narbal and Renji. Interrogation of the apprehended terrorist is likely to give further inputs for future counter-terrorism operations.

Infiltration attempt foiled on LoC in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, soldier killed

Alert soldiers on the Line of Control (LoC) foiled an infiltration attempt from across the border. One soldier, named Naik Jasvir Singh, lost his life during the gun battle.

According to defence spokesman, "based on credible inputs regarding the movement of terrorists from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to attempt infiltration, an ambush was laid near Garang Nar area"

The ambush party tracked the terrorists through night vision devices and tracked them while they entered the killing zone. "Two terrorists were likely hit by fire. The body of one was seen and was recovered in the morning. The second terrorist's body was not located and it appears that he has likely run back across the LoC," the spokesman said.

Naik Jasbir Singh, 38 yrs old, hailed from RS Pura, Jammu & had joined Army in 2004. He is survived by his wife and two children. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family & is committed to their well-being.

On search of the area, one AK series rifle, four pistols four grenades, and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

"Naik Jasvir Singh, part of the ambush party, sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the firefight and was evacuated to a military hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival," he said.

The braveheart, 38 years old, was a resident of Sai Khurd, Sai Kalan, RS Pura, Jammu, J&K, and is survived by his wife and two young children. Naik Jasvir Singh epitomizes the values, traditions, and ethos of the Indian Army, he said.

In a solemn ceremony Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks at the Chinar War Memorial on Saturday.

The mortal remains of the braveheart will be sent for last rites to his native place and laid to rest with full military honours.