As "sticky bombs" emerged as a new threat during this year's Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police have started a comprehensive campaign to educate people about this new challenge.

"Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur has started a campaign to create awareness among trucker drivers and cleaners who usually move on the highly sensitive Jammu-Srinagar national highway", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh told media persons regarding preparations for the Yatra.

The ADGP said that these truck operators, who usually stranded their vehicles at different points on the highway, would be educated about the types of bombs and precautions to be taken to foil such designs of the terrorists.

He said that sabotage is the biggest challenge before police during this year's Yatra. "Adequate deployment has already been made and dry-run also conducted", he said.

PAK dropping sticky bombs through drones

On the intervening night of June 6 and 7, Pakistan-based handlers dropped three sticky bombs using a drone in the border area of the Jammu district.

With the timely intervention of the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police, the bombs were recovered and defused, before being picked up by the Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

According to police, three magnetic Improvised Explosive Devises (IEDs) attached as payload with a drone were brought down and defused at Dayaran area of Kanachak near the International Border (IB) in the Jammu district.

This payload carrying a magnetic IED fitted with a timer was brought down by alert BSF personnel who fired a few shots at it, thus foiling Pakistan's sinister plot to carry serial blasts ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage.

Earlier, the sticky bombs dropped by terrorists using drones were recovered in the Samba sector of the Jammu region along the International Border on February 14, 2021.

As reported earlier, sticky bombs found in Samba were similar to the ones used on February 13, 2012, attack outside the Israeli embassy. On February 13, 2012, an Israeli embassy car exploded when a magnetic bomb stuck to it went off in a high-security area in New Delhi, injuring a wife of an Israeli envoy.

Anti-drone system, sniper guns installed in Jammu

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, an anti-drone system has been installed and sniper guns are being deployed at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas- the base camp for the pilgrims. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli has informed adequate security arrangements have been for the pilgrimage.

"Five thousand additional paramilitary personnel are deployed in Jammu district for the security of Amarnath pilgrims. In addition to them, Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have been posted at all vulnerable places including Yatri Niwas, lodgment centres, places of registration, and the roads leading to Yatri Niwas from the Airport, Railway Station, General Bus Stand, and Kunjwani," Kohli said.

The additional deployment has been made in railway stations, Jammu airport, Saraswati Bhawan, Ram Mandir, Panchayat Bhawan, Bhagwati Nagar, and other designated places and 32 lodging centres.

Meanwhile, the SSP has also cautioned the people about sticky bombs and called for checking the bottom of vehicles before boarding them.