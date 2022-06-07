Continuing attempts to smuggle arms and ammunition to the terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based handlers dropped three magnetic bombs through a drone in the border area of the Jammu district on the intervening night of June 6 and 7.

With the timely intervention of the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police, the bombs were recovered and defused, before being picked up by the Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

According to police that three magnetic Improvised Explosive Devises (IEDs) attached as payload with a drone, were brought down and defused at Dayaran area of Kanachak near the International Border (IB) in the Jammu district.

"Tuesday night BSF observed a drone activity in Kanachak area and fired some shots towards the drone. Immediately police party was deployed and they followed the anti-drone SOP in the general area," a police officer.

"At around 11 pm at Dayaran area of Kanachak, police party observed the drone activity and fired at it again," an official statement issued by Jammu Police stated, "the payload attached with the drone was brought down". However, the drone could not be brought down.

The payload contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside children's tiffin boxes with a timer set to different timings of three hours, eight hours, etc.

The IED has been deactivated and diffused through a controlled explosion. A case has been registered and investigations have been started.

Second attempt to drop arms through a drone in the last 10 days

Today's was the second attempt to drop arms through a drone in the Jammu region during the last 10 days.

On May 29, Police foiled an attempt of Pakistan to drop arms and ammunition on this side of the border through drones. A drone originating from Pakistan was shot down along the International Border (IB) in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

Seven under-barrel grenade launchers and seven sticky/magnetic bombs were recovered from the payload attached to the drone.