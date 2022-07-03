Within minutes after valiant villagers of Reasi aprehended two dreaded terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit, one of the arrested terrorists Talib Hussain later turned out to be a BJP leader who is creating embarrassment for the Saffron brigade.

A picture of Talib Hussain with J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina surfaced on social media within minutes after villagers nabbed two terrorists. The picture identified one of the arrested terrorists as the BJP IT cell incharge of minority morcha of Jammu province.

"It is very difficult to check the credential of every person joining the party. It is not practically possible to check the credentials of every new entrant in the party", Abhijit Jasrotia, spokesman of the J&K BJP said.

Jasrotia further said that it was difficult to observe the activities of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) like Talib Hussain.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Bashir, president of Minority Morcha of J&K BJP claimed that Talib Hussain had resigned from the party as well as from the post of IT cell incharge two months ago. "Talib Hussain was also running a news portal so he was appointed as IT cell incharge to utilize his services in the party", Sheikh Bashir said, adding, "We were not aware of his background".

Villagers nab two terrorists in Reasi

Villagers of the Tuksan village in Reasi district of Jammu province apprehended two terrorists and handed them over to Police.

One of the arrested terrorists identified as Talib Hussain is allegedly associated with the BJP. In a series of tweets, the official handle of ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh tweeted, "Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in Reasi district. Two terrorists of LeT were apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK rifles, 7 Grenades, and a Pistol. DGP announces a reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers".

The Police identified the duo as Faizal Ahmed Dar son of Bashir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Pulwama and a categorized terrorist, and Talib Hussain son of Haider Shah resident of Rajouri.

"In recent past, it's been observed LeT is trying to revive militant activities in Chenab Valley and Rajouri-Poonch area, managed to revive some workers. In this, two modules had been created," Mukesh Singh said.

He informed that Talib was responsible for the Udhampur blast couple of months ago and twin blasts in the Rajouri district.

Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in Reasi district. Two terrorists of LeT apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK rifles, 7 Grenades and a Pistol. DGP announces reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers.

According to reports, Talib Hussain was the mastermind of a series of blasts in Jammu province. Meanwhile, Bilal Rashid of the Congress took to Twitter to expose BJP's link with Talib Hussain.

"J&K Police today arrested BJP leader Talib Hussain from Reasi district. He turns out to be LeT Commander of Peer Panjal area He is the mastermind of recent blast cases in Kotranka tehsil of Rajouri This exposes BJP's link with terrorists", Congress leader tweeted.

This exposes BJP's link with terrorists.

BJP Sarpanch arrested by NIA for terror links

In May 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested BJP Sarpanch Tariq Mir for terror links.

Tariq Mir, a Sarpanch from the Shopian district of J&K arrested Hizbul links. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the terminated DySP of the J&K Police Davinder Singh case.

According to reports, Mir was an "arms conduit", and was supplying ammunition regularly to Hizbul Mujahidin and other terror organizations.

Mir had been on the NIA's radar for a few months, after his name cropped up during the interrogation of Naveed Mushtaq Shah, the Hizbul militant who was caught travelling with J&K DySP Davinder Singh in a car in January 2020. Singh was arrested with Shah and another Hizbul militant, Rafi Ahmed Rather, and lawyer Irfan Shafi on January 11, 2020, in Kulgam, while they were on their way to Jammu.

According to a source, the NIA found a link between how Naveed and Mir were in regular touch with each other, and how Davinder Singh played a role in facilitating the arms racket.