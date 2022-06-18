Two days after the Election Commission of India initiated the process of reviewing the existing electoral rolls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held by the end of this year.

Addressing a function to mark the 200th-year celebrations of the coronation of the founder of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja Gulab Singh, the Defence Minister hinted at holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by this year-end.

He said that the Delimitation Commission has completed its exercise and submitted its final draft report. "The number of seats has increased to 90 with Kashmir having 47 seats and Jammu 43", he said, adding, "By this year-end, there is a possibility that assembly elections can be held in Jammu and Kashmir".

Our neighbour responsible for targeted killings in Kashmir

In an obvious reference to Pakistan, the Defence Minister said that our neigbourer was desperately trying to spread hatred in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh said that the recent targeted killings that have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times have been due to foreign conspiracies.

"Our neighbouring country is sowing seeds of hatred and they do not want peace to here and trying to disturb the peace and order here with all sorts of tricks and moves", he said and pointed toward recent incidents of communal tension in some parts of Jammu province.

The Defence Minister said that J&K is an example of communal harmony and brotherhood.

"Some forces are hellbent to disturb the social fabric of J&K. There is a need to foil attempts being made by the enemies of peace in J&K among people.", he said.

Defence Minister inaugurates Himalayan Museum at Pahalgam

Rajnath Singh earlier inaugurated the Himalayan Museum at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in Pahalgam resort of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security preparedness, also inaugurated the Colonel K S Mall Boulder Climbing Wall.

During his visit, the Minister participated in the executive council and general body meeting of the premier mountaineering institute of the country.