In a huge win for the J&K security forces, top Hizbul Mujahideen commander was gunned down in an encounter led by the security forces in Handwara district in J&K's Kupwara on Wednesday. Reacting to this, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the killing of the top terrorist is a big success for security forces.

The top Hizbul commander was identified as Mehraj-ud-din Halwai alias Ubaid and had been one of the oldest terrorists and a contemporary of former Hizbul commander Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter on July 8, 2016. Ubaid was active in North Kashmir for several years and masterminded many terror acts.

The prompt and timely action of security forces

The J&K police were conducting a routine security check at the Watyen Handwara checkpoint, when they identified a pedestrian behaving in a suspicious manner. He was apprehended by the join Naka party and searched. The officials recovered a grenade from the suspect, upon which he was immediate shifted to the nearest police station for interrogation.

Upon questioning, the accused identified himself as "Mehraj-ud-din Halwai alias Ubaid Son of Abdul Khaliq, a resident of Khushal Mattoo Sopore, an active terrorist commander of proscribed terror outfit HM," the police said in a statement.

The Handwara Police, Army, CRPF and the SSB conducted multiple Cordon and Search operations upon the disclosure of the apprehended terrorists about hidden arms and ammunition.

"Upon reaching the disclosed hideout location, the said terrorist picked up his hidden AK-47 rifle and started firing indiscriminately upon the joint search party which led to an encounter. In the ensuing firefight the said terrorist got killed," police said.

The police recovered arms and ammunitions, an AK-47 rifle, four magazines, power bank, blanket, medicines among other incriminating materials from the hideout.

A long history of terror crimes

The police identified the previous records of the terrorist, only to have discovered he was categorized as A++ terrorist and commander of terror outfit HM.

"He had a long terror crime history, including attacks on police/security Forces and civilian atrocities. He was part of the group involved in various terror crimes and several cases were registered against him. He was involved in killing of SPO Mudasir Ahmad Dar of Untoo Hamam Sopore on 28-07-2013, attack on Sarpanch Khazir Mohd Parray of Krankshivan on 26-07-2013, killing of Sarpanch Habib Ullah Mir of Goripora Bomai, attack on Panch Mst Zoona Begum of Hardshiva Sopore, attack on police party at Hygam Sopore along with his associates on 26-04-2013, in which 4 policemen got killed and decamped with three weapons of the killed policemen, killing of Hurriyat activists Sheikh Altaf-ur-Rehman of Iqbal Nagar Sopore and Khursheed Ahamd Bhat of Bomai Sopore," the police said in a statement.

The police further added that Ubaid was involved in killings of former terrorists Mehraj-ud-Din Dar and Aijaz Ahmed Reshi of Sopore and involved in terror attacks, including one on Hotel Heemal in Srinagar. The HM commander was also incremental in the recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks and raised funds for terrorist activities.