For those sincerely partaking in weight loss regimes or just eating healthy to stay fit, the ideal dinner time should be 7 pm to 8 pm, after which you shouldn't eat so your body gets a minimum of 10 to 12 hours without food. But we all know that it's not possible always. Midnight hunger creeps up at the worst of times, making the need for a late night snack absolutely unavoidable.

In dire situations like these, there are simple tricks you can follow to ensure your diet plan doesn't get hampered. Steer clear of the sugary sweetness which is high fat treats like ice cream, biscuits and chocolates as they will keep you awake for another few hours, possibly running the risk of further hunger pangs.

So, here's a list of safe midnight snacks that you can indulge in without feeling too guilty.

1. Cheese and crackers

Whole grain crackers contain carbohydrates that can help satisfy the midnight hunger; the protein and in particular the amino acid tryptophan helps the body feel relaxed and will also induce sleep.

2. Fruit and nuts

High water fruits like melons and berries that contain relatively fewer calories are a great choice for late night snacks. Add a handful of 20 mixed nuts for the perfect carb, protein snack balance.

3. Nut Spread with an apple or celery

Ensure the spread is 100 percent nut and you're good to go with chopped celery or a few apple slices.

4. Fruit and yogurt

Combinations like frozen banana and dip it in Greek yogurt or just berries in yogurt are ideal choices for snacks; they are low in calories and high in protein. Sprinkle some nuts on the combination to make it even better.

5. Avocado toast or Turkey Sandwich

Avocado adds no added sugar to the snack and a thin spread would do no harm. Even some tryptophan-rich turkey breast served on a thin wrap can also satisfy carb craving until the next meal.

6. Popcorn

Two cups of plain popcorn contain 55 calories, 2 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber too. As long as you're avoiding extra butter, it's a healthy midnight snack.

7. Pumpkin seeds

Being a rich source of protein, zinc, and essential healthy fats, these are an ideal midnight snack. One-third cup of it will work perfectly in accordance with your weight loss regime.