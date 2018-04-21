One of the biggest compromises you must make to lose weight is to avoid alcohol. No matter how effectively you've calculated your cheat day allowances or what health magazines say about alcohol being good for the health, ideally, to lose weight, you must not drink at all.

Still, sometimes the situation or company might demand a little indulge, and at other times you just need to wash things down with a tiny shot. In those cases, it's always best to know that certain kinds of alcohol are more anti-weight loss than others. For example, cocktails like daiquiris and shooters are loaded with sugar. At the same time, vodka tonic also has a less calorie alternative.

So let's round up a list of the best and worst booze for your weight loss programme.

The best:

Wine: White wine's carbohydrate content is lower than red wine's and in general, both of them pack about 100 to 120 calories a glass. Red wine's ellargic acids on the other hand, delay fat cells from growing, and also slows down development of new ones.

Hard liquor: The key to getting the most of alcohol minus all calories is to opt for shots and straight liquor on the rocks. But remember that the sweeter the drink, the more calorie it contains. Like flavoured vodkas, rums is a strict no-no. Go for flavoured seltzer or fresh squeezed lemon instead.

Light beer: These are the most ideal for weight loss because of their extremely light calorie content. On an average, light beers contain 90 to 100 calories per 12 ounces, while extra-light beers have about 55 to 65.

The worst:

Cocktails: The simple science behind this is that the body can get so overwhelmed with the alcohol content in these drinks that it can't properly metabolize the sugar and ends up storing that sugar as fat.

Craft beer: Craft beer's demand has exploded in the recent past but a little known fact is that their alcohol content is way higher than regular beer, which means they pack way more calories. Some even have about 450 calories in a bottle, meaning that's almost as much as an entire meal's calorie content.