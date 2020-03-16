When we talk about Bollywood divas, one most prominent name that pops out of our head is that of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The 39-year old actress has been ruling the industry ever since she made her debut with 'Refugee' in 2001, which garnered attention for her acting skills and won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Since then there was no turning back for Kareena as she achieved great milestones in her Bollywood career. However, she is not only well known for her acting skills, but also for her gossiping too. Recently, Kareena got the tag of 'Gossip Queen' on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' by her best friend Karan Johar itself.

Having said that though, here are some hot gossips about Kareena Kapoor Khan which will shock you to the core.

1) The story of Kareena's nomenclature is quite interesting. Apparently Kareena was born as Siddhima which was given to her by her grandfather Raj Kapoor). But when Babita (Kareena's mother) was pregnant, she was reading the book 'Anna Karenina' in those days. Babita liked the character in the book so much that she decided to name her daughter 'Kareena'. Hence the diva got her name from a story book's character.

2) There's a huge influence of Babita Kapoor in Kareena's life. For instance, when Kareena was offered a film with Hrithik Roshan, 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai', the actress' mother turned down the opportunity, just because Abhishek Bacchan's film 'Refugee' needed a new face as well. And the result we all know which movie did well on the box office.

3) After 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai', Hrithik became an overnight sensation and Kareena started dating the actor after they were paired opposite each other for 'Yaadein'. But soon the duo parted ways because of Hrithik being already married to Suzanne and even Rakesh Roshan was not happy with this relationship.

4) After Hrithik dumped Kareena, the news came across all over media that Kareena had hooked up with Suzanne's cousin Fardeen Khan. Even though Fardeen at that time was dating Ruheen Jaiswal, Kareena didn't bother and wanted more.

5) Later, Kareena met Shahid on the sets of 'Fida', she stopped her arrangement with Fardeen and started dating Shahid. The duo dated for almost three years and even their fans were happy to see them together.

6) Shahid Kapoor and Kareena's leaked MMS became a sensational scandal overnight. In the video, the love birds were seen lip-locking with each other. However, the authenticity of the video was not proved but it created a huge controversy on the internet.

7) But soon a big blast hit the fans when the news came of the duo breaking-up as Kareena alleged Shahid for cheating on her with Amrita Rao and Vidya Balan and dumped Shahid for Saif Ali Khan. It was Kareena who approached to Saif and confessed her feelings. They dated for quite some time and were in a live-in relationship for 5 years before getting married.

8) Despite having many friends in the industry, Kareena also has a known enemy, and her name is Bipasha Basu. Both of them worked together in the film 'Ajnabee', but there was a sense of hostility in their friendship and since then Kareena and Bipasha have not worked together.

9) Bollywood also witnessed a cat-fight between Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra when both the actresses worked in the movie 'Aitraaz' which was a super hit. But both the actresses shared only cold vibes even on the sets of 'Don' where there was zero interaction among the two.

10) Kareena may try hard to be perfect in all fronts but her imperfections show during stressful situations. According to sources, she loves to have brightly coloured nails but eats up her nail-paint. So, remember the saying, 'all that glitters is not gold', and do not hanker after those lovely bright nails – because what you see is not real but an expensive result of long hours at world-renowned posh nail spas.