The year 2019 saw about 90 Bollywood movies being released but only a few could make it big in terms of box office numbers. Just like every year, Bollywood witnessed some surprise successes. While Uri: The Surgical Strike emerged as a surprise hit and garnering National Awards, a few small budget movies like Badla, Article 15 and Luka Chuppi gave their big-budget counterparts a run for their money with superb content.

Below is a list of top 10 biggest box office hits of 2019:

War - Rs 317.91 crore

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has outperformed in all languages across the country and broken almost all major box office records with its thunderous run. Having crossed Rs 300 crore mark in the domestic market, the Siddharth Anand directorial joined the most coveted club with Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion, Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat and Sultan.

Kabir Singh - Rs 278.24 crore

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Arjun Reddy had Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is a movie about an alcoholic surgeon, who sets off on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend's family forces her to marry someone else. Kabir Singh showcases the unconventional emotional journey of the two characters.

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Rs 245.36 crore

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes conducted by Indian Army on Pakistan after the Uri attack in 2016.

Housefull 4 - Rs 194.60 crore

Housefull has been a successful franchise and the fourth instalment was another successful movie of Akshay Kumar this year. Apart from Akshay, the multi-starrer comedy also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

Bharat - Rs 211.07 crore

Salman Khan's Eid 2019 release Bharat was a remake of the South Korean film Ode to My Father. The movies narrates the story of a man named Bharat whose life revolves around many important occurrences of the country. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie starred Katrina Kaif in the female lead role.

Mission Mangal - Rs 192.67 crore

The film is based on the true event of one of India's biggest space research achievement. The multi-starrer featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha.

Kesari - Rs 154.41 core

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders in 1897. Released in the festive occasion of Holi, it helped Kesari movie become another hit by Akshay. His performance and portrayal of Havildar Ishar Singh with a long a long beard and a 5 kg turban received a lot of appreciation as well.

Total Dhamaal - Rs 154.23 crore

The third instalment of the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal, saw the iconic duo - Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene - on the big screen once again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra among others.

Chhichhore - Rs 153.09 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha's film is a riveting story of today's generation which takes one back to college with highly nostalgic moments. Director Nitesh Tiwari, the film spread a relevant message on the attitude towards academic success and failure.

Saaho - Rs 142.95 crore

Shraddha Kapoor's first Telugu film Saaho went on to collect an massive amount in the domestic market. Since, the film marked the return of Baahubali star Prabhas on the big screen, a lot of expectations were riding on the film and it surely did leave a good impression.