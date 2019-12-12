Google India has released its annual list of most searched topics on its search engine. In 2019, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, the remake of Telugu blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, is in the top place.

Yes, Kabir Singh is most searched Indian movie in the country in 2019. The Hindi film was released in June, yet it has got the highest number of search on Google. The maximum search is to download the full movie online.

People have also searched for Kabir Singh ringtones, movie review and songs. After the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer, the next three positions are, surprisingly, are occupied by Hollywood films. Hrithik Roshan's ambitious Super 30 is at the fifth place.

It is interesting or surprising to see that the list does not feature the movies of the A-list Bollywood actors. While Shah Rukh and Aamir did not have any release, Salman Khan's Bharat has failed to make it to the top 10 list.

For Hrithik Roshan, it is a memorable year as his two movies have made it to the 10 ten list. Here, we bring you the list of Most Searched Movies of 2019 in India in Google.

1) Kabir Singh

2) Avengers: Endgame

3) Joker

4) Captain Marvel

5) Super 30

6) Mission Mangal

7) Gully Boy

8) War

9) Housefull 4

10) Uri - The Surgical Strike