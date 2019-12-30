Rumours about Prabhas's wedding have been rounds for a decade. He and his uncle Krishnam Raju always brush off the question. The eligible bachelor was reportedly going to get married after Saaho's release. However, he has already started shooting for his next flick and no news of a wedding has come yet.

During the promotions of Saaho, Prabhas had said that he will get married soon. His uncle Krishnam Raju, who holds a press meet on his birthday every year, says the same thing almost every year.

Earlier, there were some rumours that a Bheemavaram girl has been chosen to be Prabhas' bride. His aunt Shyamala Devi, wife of Krishnam Raju, spilt a few beans on his wedding. She said, "We are eagerly waiting for Prabhas' marriage. We have a good laugh about the non-stop rumours on his marriage and the bride. Ours is a huge family and we are looking for the right woman who will freely mingle with us."

On the work front, beside Jaan, which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies, the actor is reportedly teaming up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a dark thriller. An official confirmation is awaited.