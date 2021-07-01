If the pandemic has kept you locked at home, be prepared for a heavy dose of entertainment this month. As the latter half of the year has just begun, some of the biggest Bollywood releases are lined up for release. From Farhan Akhtar's Toofan to Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom; our adrenaline jab is all sorted for July. Let's take a look.

Haseen Dilruba: Taapsee Pannu's name is now synonymous with engrossing content. And coupled with powerhouse performers Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane; the film has already grabbed eyeballs. Directed by Vinil Mathews, the film is a murder mystery with a dose of romance. Taapsee had revealed in an interview that she was not the first choice for the film. The film is slated to release on July 2, 2021.

Toofan: Farhan Akhtar's Toofan trailer recently dropped online and needless to say, went viral. The adrenaline-rushing, power-packed trailer has left people waiting for this one. Made by the renowned team of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the film revolves around the life of a thug turned boxer. Toofan is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Hungama 2: The film will mark a comeback for Shilpa Shetty, who would be seen in an interesting role. Apart from Shilpa, the comedy flick also has Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaffry, and Pranitha Subhash. The film has been directed by the king of comedy – Priyadarshan. Hungama 2 is slated for release on July 23, 2021.

Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom is touted as one of the most anticipated releases this year. The film is based on the lives of the real heroes of the country back from the 80s. The film is a spy thriller and has Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and many more popular celebs. Bell Bottom is slated to release on July 27, 2021.

Radhe Shyam: Radhe Shyam, a dramatic period love story, has been in the making for over two years now. Starring Pooja Hegde and Prabhas, the film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 30. However, there has been no final confirmation on the release date.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus was earlier set to release on July 30, 2021. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film's trailer had received a standing ovation from the audience and critics alike. However, whether the film would release on the said date, remains to be confirmed.