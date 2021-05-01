As the deadly second wave of coronavirus is wreaking havoc in India, several media outlets have recently reported that Akshay Kumar's upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom will be released on an OTT platform. The report also noted that makers of the movie have already started the conversation for the digital premiere of the movie with Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar. Amid rising speculations surrounding the release of Bell Bottom, producer Pooja Entertainment has openly come forward and has made it clear that no decision has been made regarding the release of the film.

Bell Bottom release dilemma continues

In a recent statement, Pooja Entertainment quashed all speculations regarding the OTT release of Bell Bottom. The statement also requested media outlets to refrain from publishing speculative stories regarding the release of their movie.

"Any announcement regarding the impending release of the film will be made by Pooja Entertainment at the opportune time. Nobody other than Pooja Entertainment has the mandate to make any statements with regards to any development with the film. We would like to request the media to support us as you always have and refrain from publishing any information that is not officially communicated by us," read the statement.

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom: All you need to know

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is a high-voltage spy thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari. It should be also noted that Bell Bottom was the first Indian film to begin shooting amid the Covid pandemic. It has been previously revealed that Bell Bottom will have its theatrical release on May 31, 2020. However, due to the ongoing second wave of coronavirus, the makers may likely postpone its release.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Denzil Smith, Aniruddh Dave, and Adhil Hussain in other crucial roles.