Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death broke, the internet went frenzy with speculations and a lot of stories started to float. Social media became a war zone. Everyone planted their theory. Well, all this and more went on for over four months in the name of #JusticeForSSR.

One more person who rooted in conspiracy theories was YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui. Reportedly he was the one who brought up Akshay Kumar's name in the Sushant Singh Rajput case while spreading fake news.

Akshay Kumar has filed a defamation case against the YouTuber

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar has served a Rs 500-crore defamation suit against a YouTuber named Rashid Siddiqui, who brought up his name in the Sushant Singh Rajput case while spreading fake news. Siddiqui was earlier arrested for spreading fake news and dragging the name of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, minister Aditya Thackeray, in the case.

The YouTuber used digital media to mislead people and spread fake news about several celebrities.

YouTuber claimed that Akshay is unhappy with Sushant getting big films like MS Dhoni

Siddiqui claimed that Akshay was unhappy with Sushant getting big films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', and alleged that the actor had "secret meetings" with Aditya Thackeray and the Mumbai Police.

YouTuber claims Akshay Kumar helped Rhea escape to Canada

Siddiqui had also linked Akshay with late actor Sushant's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, claiming that the actor helped Rhea to escape to Canada.

How much money did the YouTuber earn?

Siddiqui earned around Rs 15 lakh in four months, and his subscribers also grew from 2 lakh to over 3 lakh.

Where does Rashid Siddiqui reside?

Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar and has been accused of defamation, public mischief and intentional insult.

Akshay Kumar's forthcoming films

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has seven films lined up for release namely, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Durgavati, Raksha Bandhan.

His last film Laxmii is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.