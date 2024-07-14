Radhika Merchant is now officially the daughter-in-law of the Ambani family. Radhika tied the knot with Anant Ambani in a gala and ginormous celebration that has lasted for the last several months. From her pre-wedding festivities to the big day, the bride left us all speechless with her looks in traditional outfits.

All eyes were on Radhika on the wedding day as there was a lot of hype and expectation over how she would break social media with her D-day look. However, once the pictures of Radhika in her bridal look were shared, not everyone seemed bedazzled by the outfit. The Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla lehenga was an ode to the classic Panetar in white and red.

Social media reactions

But, many felt that the lehenga failed to surprise everyone like her previous outfits. "She does not look like a bride. Somehow the outfit is not so stunning. Pre wedding outfits were top notch," a social media user wrote. "Why did they choose this color. It looks so pale and cheap," another social media user commented. "Had more expectations," read a comment. "Nobody does the bridal lehengas better than Sabhya," another comment read.

"The outfit is gorgeous must say but not like her previous occasional outfit compared to. Her looks could be more radiant and much prettier. Anyways, it's her biggest day and wishing her good luck," read a comment. "Could have done better. Oh god I'm so disappointed," another comment read. "everything is good except the jewellery.... Could do better!!! I hope there's another red look on the wayyyyyyy," a user opined. "Too simple for an Ambani bride," another user wrote.

Many loved the outfit

But, there were many who loved the designer duo's modern take on something traditional. "She embodies elegance and grace in her bridal attire," read a comment. "Her outfit is a perfect blend of tradition and timeless style," another comment read. "Her bridal look is a modern take on the classic 'Panetar'," a social media user opined.

What did you think of Radhika's wedding day ensemble? Let us know in the comments section.