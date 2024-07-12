The first look of Radhika Merchant's bridal look has now been revealed. Radhika is all set to get married to beau Anant Ambani tonight in presence of thousands of guests. From the biggest names in the entertainment industry to the political bigwigs and richest industrialists; the who's who landed from all over the world to attend the extravaganza.

Designed by Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla

Rhea Kapoor has shared the first look pictures of Radhika Merchant as the bride in a royal Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Following in the tradition of Gujarati brides wearing red and white, the designer duo has given their own interpretation to Panetar. The ivory lehenga is made with zardozi, Resham, stones, sequins and tamba tikkis.

Panetar's interpretation

"Radhika's ensemble is Abu Sandeep's intricate interpretation of 'Panetar' - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white. The ivory Zardozi cut-work ensemble consists of a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The ghagra glitters with three borders of red," the post read.

"Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red Resham. The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches. The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama," it further added.

Radhika has been churning out some dreamy and ethereal looks for her pre-wedding festivities and she definitely seems to have saved the best for the last. We wish Anant and Radhika a very happy married life ahead.