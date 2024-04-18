Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities were held in March in Jamnagar. The week-long extravaganza was filled with elite A-list celebrities. From SRK, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan to international artists like Rihanna and Akon performed live for the soon-to-be-married couple.

During the pre-wedding festivity, Janhvi Kapoor made Rihanna groove to Zinagaat a Marathi song. The song is from Janhvi Kapoor's film Dhadak.

Apart from celebs, industrialists were also part of pre-wedding festivities. Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates were part of the grand celebrations.

The wedding is set to take place in July and once again much before time, Radhika Merchant's close friends delighted her with the bridal shower.

Several pictures and videos have been shared on social media.

Earlier this week, Janhvi Kapoor hosted an extravagant 'Princess Diaries' themed bridal shower for Radhika Merchant.

The theme of the party was pink and the bridesmaids were seen in satin night suits.

Radhika along with her bridesmaids also wore flaunted tiaras. Radhika looked like a princess in her white outfit. She also sported a crown, matching her dress.

Janhvi wore a pink outfit for the party. Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani and Radhika's elder sister Anjali Merchant Majithia were also seen in the photos.

Janhvi also shared a series of photos and captioned them, "A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party for the most special bride."

The party also saw groom-to-be Anant Ambani wearing blue satin nightwear. He was spotted with his gang of guys.

Netizens were amused seeing the bridal shower happen almost two months before the wedding and were of the view that this wasn't needed so early. A section of netizens said that their pre-wedding festivities are far from being over.

A user wrote, "Pls do not start it all over again...The Unhealthy Show of Money and Power !! We are done with it...Was an Overdose .."

Several inside videos and pictures have made their way to social media.

Work Front

Janhvi will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, a cricket drama opposite Rajkummar Rao, which is set to hit cinemas on May 31. She will also reunite with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan for Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, produced by Karan Johar. She will also be seen in the pan-India film Devara, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and NTR Jr in the lead roles.