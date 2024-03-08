Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities were a three-day extravaganza held in Jamnagar, Gujrat. The soiree started on March 1, 2024, and continued till March 3, 2024. The latest event of the final day of the three-day-long bash was 'Hastakshar At Valley Of Gods', which was held on Sunday evening.

Several videos and pictures of the ceremony have surfaced on social media.

Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding speech at the bash was praised by all, but was that original?

Days after the event, social media found similarities between her speech and a scene from a 2004 Hollywood film. A viral video comparing Radhika's speech with a clip of Susan Sarandon's monologue from the film Shall We Dance has caught attention.

You say, 'I will see you every day. Your life will not go unnoticed, because I will notice it. Your life will not go unwitnessed, I will witness it."

Turning to Anant, she added, "I am so blessed to be a witness to your beautiful life."

A social media user named Sadiq Saleem shared a clip featuring Radhika's speech alongside Sarandon's dialogue and said, "We don't stalk; we investigate. They could have called me, and I would have changed the wordings for them in a few crores." PS: she's reading from the teleprompter."

Many on the internet claimed that Radhika had stolen the words from the film after noticing similarity.

A section of user-supported her, while some of them trolled her for copying blatantly

One of the users wrote, "Ha ha ha. That's quite a catch by the internet. After making the entire world feel inferior with their ridiculous expense, we finally realise that the Ambani family is one of our own (sic)."

Another user wrote, "What is the problem if she took the dialogue exactly from the scene? Many do that... I am also planning on taking lines from different movies despite being a writer myself because those dialogues have tugged at my heart's strings... Let's not be so quick to judge and make fun of no matter if it's a celebrity or your next-door neighbour (sic)."

The third user said, "Who knows this could be one of her favourite scenes and while she was growing up she visualized saying this each time she watched it. Look at the brighter side instead of bashing people online (sic)."

The fourth one wrote, "Ouch that's quite embarrassing.. she couldn't write a few heartfelt words (sic)."

The entire Ambani family was also present at the wedding including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal, Kokilaben Ambani, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani and his kids.

The couple will take nuptial vows on July 12, 2024.