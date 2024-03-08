Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been associated with global beauty brand L'Oreal Paris for over two decades. The actor also walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week last year, where she represented the global beauty range. The actor has cut back on acting in films as she takes care of her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. She is also seen in fewer ad films.

Aishwarya stuns in her latest L'oreal AD

However, recently, the brand unveiled its latest campaign showcasing the restoration of damaged hair, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The campaign has been translated into seven local languages: Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi and Telugu for better regional penetration.

As soon as the ad dropped, netizens were bowled over by Aishwarya's evergreen beauty and flawless skin. At the same time, a section of netizens were unimpressed with too much filter on her video just to reverse her age.

A user mentioned, "She looks great but why some frame looks so heavily filtered. Aish looks beautiful naturally there's no need to face-tune it so much."

Another mentioned, "Looks gorgeous but we know they hired the VFX team.."

The third user mentioned, "VFX used on the face is too much.."

The fourth user wrote, "The hair and face is filtered.."

Aishwarya looked stunning in a red pantsuit in the ad film. Needless to say, every time she comes on-screen, the actor rules it with panache.

Netizens were reminded of Aishwarya's earlier stardom days and called Aaradhya a replica of her mom.

Work Front

She was last seen in PS2, which was released in 2023.

Ponniyin Selvan-I was released worldwide in September 2022 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video. The film grossed Rs 327 crores in India and Rs 169 crores (USD 20.70 million) overseas, for a global box office gross of over Rs 500 crore.