Every year on March 8th, International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide. The day is celebrated to honour women leaders and activists who have fought for gender equality and justice. Since the United Nations General Assembly's mandate in 1977, the day has been observed annually as International Women's Day.

Social media is filled with wishes for women. And brands are all out with their marketing campaigns making women special by hosting activities and making women special. Celebrities have extended wishes to their loved ones and are also sharing posts with their fans.

This women's day is special as it coincides with the divine celebration of Maha Shivratri.

Alia claims Raha made a heart pillow on Women's Day

Amidst the well wishes and celebrations on social media, Alia Bhatt took to her social media and shared a heartwarming Women's Day post. In the post, she claimed that her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter made a cute heart-shaped pillow. Alia was seen holding the stitched heart pillow made by her doting daughter, Raha.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "My little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you..Happy women's day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life.." ( white heart emoji).

As soon as she shared the Instagram carousel, netizens slammed her and were of the view that how can a one and half-year-old child stitch and sew and make this?

A user wrote, "Itni chhoti bacchi kaise banaa sakti hai yah kuchh bhi.." ( She is so small, how can she make this..)

Another mentioned, "Raha knows sewing??how can a 2 yr old make this, can someone explain asking just out of curiosity..."

The third user wrote, "She's so little, how can she make this !!!"

The fourth user wrote, "Can't believe! She is little child how could she done ?"

Raha was recently seen with her parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, at the three-day pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

About Alia's personal life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in April 2022 and welcomed their first child in November last year. Their daughter, Raha was born on November 6, 2022. Earlier in July, during an interview with Vogue India, Alia opened up about travelling with her daughter Raha.

Alia had said, "I realised when I was travelling from Mumbai to London, that my bag had nothing to do with me. It basically just had my passport. But otherwise, it was her pacifier, her napkins, a burp cloth, her mittens, an extra pair of socks, an extra pair of this, a little toy, a little book. And I said, 'Okay, okay, my bag has now become Raha's bag. It's no longer my bag'."

Work Front

Alia will next grace screens with Vasan Bala's Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. The shoot was wrapped recently in Singapore.

Apart from this, the actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War in her kitty. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor the actress.

Alia will be starring in the YRF Spy Universe film. She will be making her debut in the spy world with this YRF project. Recently, Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj Films confirmed the news about Alia starring in a solo spy movie. This will be the sixth movie in the Spy Universe. The first five movies that YRF has produced till now are Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.