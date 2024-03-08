Alia Bhatt is the reigning queen of Bollywood, the actor is managing her personal and professional life. Last year, the actor won a National award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. She even made her debut in Hollywood with The Heart of Stone

During a recent conversation at the Forbes event, Alia Bhatt heaped praise on Deepika, Aishwariya and Priyanka Chopra.

She was asked about her experience working in Hollywood and how the significant leap happened. In response, Alia said, "Many Actresses from the Indian film industry have done that and are huge sources of inspiration to me. Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika (Deepika Padukone) are actors who are also friends of mine but whom I also admire deeply. I have to give them a lot of credit because they paved the way in a sense. You know, made it a normal thing."

Fans of Deepika and Alia who are always on the verge of social media war, came out in support of Alia and mentioned that had it been Deepika, she wouldn't have praised anyone.

A user wrote, "If this was Deepika not bringing other's name just saying umm ummm but this is alia bhatt not insecure from anyone..."

Another mentioned, "Alia really came a long long way! The way she speaks so gently and Ethically, speaks volumes. Kudos to her!"

alia bhatt talking abt aishwarya, priyanka & deepika’s contribution to the west industry — we truly stan the best person! pic.twitter.com/SqXWeUlkfz — ?️ (@softiealiaa) March 7, 2024

Alia Bhatt on collaborations across the film industries

"At the end of the day, the story should be at the forefront not where you come from or what accent you speak. What your ethnicity is or which part of the world you come from," she remarked.

Alia Bhatt on taking up her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt spoke about her big Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, directed by Tom Harper. Citing examples of her co-stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Matthias Schweighöfer. She said, "They sent me the script, I read it, I met with Tom Harper, my director. I was like yeah, let's do it. I like the fact that this is an action film with women at the forefront."

Will she also be acting as she is now a producer?

In a producer's capacity, Alia Bhatt also answered whether she would act or just produce the project.

She said: "Do you fit the part? That's the most important question. I don't think I fit every part, you know, so sometimes...and I'm working on a lot of stuff right now, which I'm not acting in. In fact, that I see other mainstream actresses in as well while we are creating them. I'm like, 'Oh, this will be great for this one'...or actors."

Making her stance clear, the actress expressed her belief that it depends on whether she fits the part or not.

Work Front

Alia will next grace the screens with Vasan Bala's Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. The shoot was wrapped recently in Singapore.

Apart from this, the actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War in her kitty. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor the actress.

Alia will be starring in the YRF Spy Universe film. She will be making her debut in the spy world with this YRF project. Recently, Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj Films confirmed the news about Alia starring in a solo spy movie. This will be the sixth movie in the spy universe. The first five movies that YRF has produced till now are Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.