Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt never fails to exude charm and grace with her stunning presence at events. The actor is often seen flashing her dimpled smile and greeting paps at events. The year gone by 2023 has been amazing professionally from winning a national award for Gangubai Kathiawadi to making her big debut in Hollywood The Heart of Stone.

The actor also has an international brand endorsement in her kitty. The reigning diva of Bollywood is a brand ambassador of Gucci.

After attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika Merchant. The actor on Tuesday attended a Gucci event and exuded boss-lady vibes as she walked in style on the red carpet on Tuesday night.

Alia is Gucci's global brand ambassador, she wore a classy all-black pantsuit, and a stunning neckpiece. She also carried a bag, which became a topic of discussion.

Alia Bhatt, the producer of Poacher, was spotted carrying a leather bag.

However, netizens slammed Alia for promoting and carrying Calf Leather Bag at one end and promoting the film Poacher which talks about the ivory poaching racket in the forests of Kerala.

A Reddit user found out that the black bag that Alia carried was a $2800 'calf' leather bag. They also attached a Google search result for 'calfskin' which mentioned that it is sourced from cows as young as three years old.

They titled their post, 'Poacher producer Alia Bhatt promoting Calf Leather Bag.' However, the website 'Net-a-Porter' mentions that it is calf leather while the original listing on Gucci simply mentions 'black leather.'

A user wrote, "The least she could have done is not carry a calf leather bag less than two weeks after promoting the movie. Before people come at me, yes, I'm aware that Gucci provides her with a certain number of options to choose from and they might not have provided her with any non-leather bags. However, she's Alia Bhatt, not an influencer that cannot refuse/demand other options."

Another mentioned, "This could have been avoided by NOT carrying that bag. At least not in public. Be a hypocrite like everyone else, but at least be smart enough to do it behind the camera."

The third user wrote, "The double standards of Alia are so annoying.."

Another comment under the now-viral post read, "She's just plain stupid. Could have just carried a vegan leather bag."

The fourth user mentioned, "This needs to be amplified louder. I am sick of celebrities and their hypocrisy. On one hand, she runs co-exist and produces Poacher. And will proudly flaunt these as clout to get awards. On the other hand, she is using calf leather. Not using but PROMOTING!"

Alia talks about being associated with Gucci

Gucci In a post from last year, Alia Bhatt spoke about the collaboration with Gucci. She said, "I am honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but on a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."

About Poacher

Last month, at the trailer launch event of Poacher, Alia, the co-producer of the series, said, "It really leaves an impact... Supporting a story like this, for us, as an audience is very important but I really thank Richie (Mehta, director) for putting this together... I think there is a lot of genuineness in it. There is a lot of heart in it and it comes across when you see the show."