It's band, baaja, baarat time for B-town celebs. After the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Power couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to take nuptial vows in the coming days.

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat are reportedly getting married on March 15

Ahead of their March wedding, a sneak peek of their 'Save The Date' wedding invitation card has surfaced online.

As Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are all set to dive into the 'happily ever after' phase of their loves. Let's take a sneak peek of their wedding invitation which shows a comic illustration of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat enjoying a serene moment at their beachside abode, accompanied by their pets – a beagle and a husky. The message on the invite read, "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit and Kriti."

The card shows Pulkit and Kriti's love for music and the beaches. As soon as the invite appeared online their fans have been showering them with love.

Netizens reacted

One fan commented, "The card is very unique and beautiful)."

Another user wrote, "Awwwieeeee can't wait for them to get married ."

On January 30, glimpses from Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat reportedly had a roka ceremony. Pulkit and Kriti looked elegant in ethnic outfits. Kriti wore a royal-blue Anarkali, while Pulkit looked dashing in a printed kurta.

Kriti Kharbanda's Valentine's Day post hinted at their upcoming March wedding. She shared a love-filled photo with her Pulkit Samrat on Instagram and wrote, "Let's March together, hand in hand. #happyvalentinesday."

Pulkit Samrat shared a photo where the couple were seen enjoying on a cruise. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. Kriti Kharbanda."

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Kriti and Pulkit wanted to get married this year and they have also locked a date. It's sometime in mid-March. The preps have already started."

Work Front

Pulkit was last seen in Made In Heaven and Fukrey 3 last year. He'll next be seen in Suswagatam Khushmadeed. Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in 14 Phere in 2021 and is set to star in Risky Romeo.