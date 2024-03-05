Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat was a three-day extravaganza with several big names from the entertainment world and global bigwigs.

Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh among others graced the event.

Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir set the stage on fire as they danced to the hit track 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'. Ram Charan also joined them.

Here's what happened

The trio at first tried doing the hook step of Ram Charan and Jr Ntr's RRR song Naatu Naatu, and then Ram Charan also joined them on stage as they all did the hook step of the song together.

However, SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's performance on stage stole the show. Fans were bowled over their performance.

In the clips that have gone viral, Nita Ambani told SRK to call Ram Charan and SRK was seen inviting him on stage and join them for a dance.

Shah Rukh calls Ram 'idli', his makeup artist reacts

However, while calling the RRR star on stage, Shah Rukh Khan used the words 'Idli Vada', this did not go well with the Ram Charan fans as well as his wife makeup artist Zeba Hasan.

Upasana Konidela's makeup artist

Zeba got angry as SRK made a racist remark by calling South actor 'Idli Vada'.

A video of the same was shared on social media and Ram's makeup artist, Zeba Hassan, commented on the video, "I'm a huge SRK fan, but I really disliked the way he called Ram Charan on stage."

Zeba expressed disappointment towards the actor. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "'Bhend idly vada Ram Charan kahan hai tu (Saying names of snacks, Ram Charan where are you)???' I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan."

SRK calling Ram Charan and Salman and Aamir joined ??pic.twitter.com/BsGbHhOUoW — Aman (@amanaggar02) March 3, 2024

Netizens also slammed SRK for calling Ram Charan Idli. Several others said that the superstar was only ever respectful towards Ram Charan, sharing a clip where the senior actor is seen on 'One 2 Ka 4'.

Netizens also pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan bowed to Ram Charan as he got up on the stage, even though he is a senior actor.

Context in this scene is very clear that @iamsrk elevated Rajinikanth as one of the face of South Cinema at that time



Now he used the same dialogue for @AlwaysRamCharan to elevate him as face of South cinema



The message is clear just hail #RamCharan ? pic.twitter.com/qSzDnZ1SLe — Raghu Charanism (@RaghuCharanism7) March 4, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen dancing with Akon, Rihaana. Several videos of the same have surfaced online.

Shah Rukh and Gauri also danced to his Veer-Zaara song Main Yahaan Hoon Song, at the event. In the clip, Udit Narayan was heard singing the song as the couple danced. Their performance was met with hoots and claps from the audience.