The three-grand grand wedding festivity hosted by the Ambanis for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations has come to an end. Several celebrities esteemed dignitaries and industrialists attended the three wedding festivities which was held in Jamnagar over the weekend.

Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Aishwarya Rai with their family. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Manish Malhotra. Gen Z stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli, Vedang Raina.

Early on Monday morning, celebs were seen exiting Jamnagar, Gujarat. Alia and Ranbir were clicked with their daughter Raha. The trio looked as adorable as ever. Ranbir was seen holding Raha close, he also kissed her on his forehead. Raha seemed to be sleepy as she curiously looked at the paparazzi.

Alia was seen in a printed outfit, she had tied her hair and wore sunglasses.

Another video from day 2 of the bash has surfaced online which shows, Ranbir holding Raha in his arms, while Abhishek gets playful with the little one.

Ranbir is often seen twinning with his daughter.

During the jungle safari, Alia was twinning with her daughter Raha, while Anant Ambani was trying to get playful with Raha.

Kareena, Karima Kapoor, Jeh, Taimur along with Saif were also seen exiting the venue, and Jeh's photo-ops were seen yawning and making faces, while Taimur looked grumpy. The kids seemingly were sleepy due to the early morning flight.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were clicked in athleisure on their way out. Vicky and Katrina looked stunning. Katrina was seen in Indian wear. While Vicky wore casuals.

Aamir Khan was seen in a yellow jacket as he headed towards Jamnagar airport to leave for Mumbai.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married on July 12 this year. However, a 3-day pre-wedding celebrations began on 1 March.

Starting from Ivanka Trump to business tycoons like Adar Poonawalla, Anand Mahindra, Uday Kotak, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and more attended the pre-wedding celebrations.