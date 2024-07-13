Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made for the perfect pair as they arrived in style for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony. While Priyanka oozed glamour in her yellow lehenga, Nick looked dapper in his traditional avatar. PeeCee brought the house down with their phenomenal moves during the baraat dance.

Priyanka meets Mannara

In between attending Radhika – Anant's wedding, the global icon also found time to catch up with Mannara Chopra. Since the Quantico actress had given a miss to cousin sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding with Raghav Chadha; many on social media were quick to comment how she managed time to attend this one.

Reactions

"She didn't have time to attend her sister's wedding, but here she is attending Ambani's wedding.. weird," a user wrote. "Attends Ambani wedding but not sister's, money talks," another user commented. "She couldn't remove some time to attend parineeti's wedding, but she is here for the Ambanis," read a comment. "Why didn't attend Parineeti wedding but is here now," read another comment.

"Where is Parineeti? Why Priyanka didn't attend her wedding?" asked a social media user. "Catches up with Mannara but not with Pari," another social media user commented. "Why Priyanka ignore Parineeti?" asked a person. "Something wrong between Parineeti and Priyanka?" asked another person in the comments section.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding couldn't have gotten any bigger. From John Cena, Mike Tyson, Kim Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif; the who's who of Bollywood and Hollywood were seen in attendance. Not just that, the event also saw a number of politicos attending in perfect traditional wears. MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and many more cricketers also marked their attendance at the gala do.