Sara Ali Khan seemed all set to bedazzle everyone with her shiny and shimmery outfit at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony. The who's who of the industry turned up in huge numbers for the grand gala night. From cricketers, politicians to biggest Bollywood names were there at the event. Sara Ali Khan too posed for the paparazzi at the red carpet.

Social media comments

However, many felt her outfit and style weren't upto the mark. There were some who felt that the Love Aaj Kal actress was being repetitive in her pose and adaayein. "She has the worst dressing sense," wrote a user. "Why she always look same," another user commented. "Ananya ki copy but ananya looking more beautiful," a social media user wrote. "Her Adayein is soo artificial and she tries so hard," another social media user commented. "Why do you have to fold hands, it looks so artificial," a comment read.

"Overacting all the time," another comment read. "She gives the same pose every time, so repetitive," one more comment read. "She has no variation in style or acting," a social media user opined. Sara was last seen in periodic movie Ae Mere Watan, however, the film didn't succeed at the box office. The actress has acted in a lot of different kinds of films in the last few years. She also ventured into OTT with Murder Mubarak where her role was widely praised. She a Gaslight. She also received rave reviews for her performance in Gaslight.

Sara has also got her social media game on point. The diva keeps grabbing attention with her quirky and witty posts. "With great power comes great responsibility but with great power also comes tyranny. It's up to you to use the technology for its advantage. And that's not a bad thing because that gives me reach, but it also leaves me open to criticism by thousands of negative people. I need to filter and channelize it," she recently said in an interview.