Sara Ali Khan is a thorough professional. The diva recently walked the ramp with confidence despite a huge burn mark on her belly. Khan grabbed all the limelight with her look and sass as she walked the ramp for designer Varun Chakkilam. She embraced her injury and braved the scar marks. The Zara Bachke Zara Hatke actress did complete justice to the glitzy silver lehenga by the designer.

Saif Ali Khan's daughter received applause from all quarters for keeping up the professional commitment despite knowing the fact that her scar will be on full display. However, many felt, when it comes to the walk and the facial expressions department, the young actress needs to loosen it up a bit.

Reactions

Many felt Sara had a tough face and walk the entire time. "She has not got proper sleep, look at her eyes!" wrote a user. "She cant do catwalks neither acting," another user commented. "The strong woman face doesn't work here at all," a social media user commented. "God thats face! She needs to be told to drop that," another social media user opined.

"Why do her eyes seem swollen?" asked a person in comments section. "Why can't she smile?" asked another person. "She needs to get rid of these expressions," one comment read. "Trying too hard to give away swag," another comment read. "the walk, the expressions, the makeup, nothing seems to be working," one more of the comments read.

Many praise the actress

However, there were many who praised the actress for not trying to cover the burn mark. "I love the fact that they didn't try to cover it up with make up," read as comment. "She's flaunting her burning scars so gracefully," another comment read.