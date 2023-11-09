The season of Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan season 8 kickstarted with a bang. The first episode saw power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and the second episode Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

After the third episode the new BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Sara and Ananya poured their heart out in Koffee With Karan.

Sara Ali Khan talks about being friends with ex-BF Kartik Aaryan

Sara spoke about her ex-boyfriend, Kartik Aaryan and what led to the break-up. While Ananya indirectly spoke about her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

Karan Johar asked Sara about Kartik Aaryan and whether it is easy to be friendly with each other considering they once dated the same guy.

Sara said, "I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it's friends, professionally, or romantically, especially if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, 'Oh yeah, it doesn't really matter, whatever it's today, whatever it's tomorrow'. It's not like that. It does affect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that."

She added, "Something I have realised without sounding semi-negative, is that there are no permanent predicaments in this business. In my personal experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises, saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)."

Sara and Kartik dated after she mentioned on Koffee With Karan that she would like to date him. They dated during Love Aaj Kal and split up soon after.

Sara and Kartik were spotted casually chatting during an awards function in September 2022. She also attended a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at him this year. Fans have been wanting to see sartik together.

Ananya Panday confirmed her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday confirmed her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. Karan Johar asked Ananya if she was dating Aditya. She tried to dodge the question but eventually, she answered.

Karan said, "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season?"

She said, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should. I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way. So are you in a friend zone with Aditya Roy Kapur or is it more?" Karan asked. "Not friends, we're friends."

Karan said,, "Pyaar dosti hai. "

She then said, "Best friends, we are really good friends..."

Later in the episode, when Sara was asked about the one thing Ananya has that she doesn't, the actor said, "A Night Manager" referring to Aditya's hit web series The Night Manager.

Ananya then replied, "Aditya Coy Kapur."

Watch the promo below.

The celebs who will grace the presence this season are: Rohit Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji.