Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films. The film stars Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. While trade experts feel the film does not have 'enough buzz', his ardent fans are excited to watch Salman Khan. On Wednesday, the superstar met his fans at a meet-and-greet event, where he indulged in some fun conversations.

Salman Khan reacts to the first show of Tiger 3 at 6 am

During the interaction, Katrina Kaif mentioned that she wants to 'entertain' audiences. The host informed the actors about the first show being at 6 am, and Salman laughed that he would miss it. "Wo mujhse miss ho jayega.6 baje toh thik hai, but saat baje ke baad na flight pakdi jaati hai na films (I can manage till 6 am but I can't catch either a flight or a film after 7 am)," he shared.

Who wore what!

For the event, Salman Khan wore a black tee and yellow jeans while Katrina Kaif donned a stunning floral printed dress.

The duo also danced on "Le ke prabhu ka naam". They also interacted with a few students from an NGO school, who even donned the Tiger scarves as they posed for photos.

The advance booking of the ticket for Tiger 3 started earlier this week. Within three days the film's ticket has been sold for almost 3 lakh tickets of over 10,000 shows, earning over Rs 8 crore.

As per reports, the film has an important cameo of SRK and Hrithik Roshan's cameo. Tiger 3 is set to hit theatres on November 12, 2023.