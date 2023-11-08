Jio Cinema's Temptation Island India has taken the internet by storm. The reality show premiered on 3rd November. The show is shot at an exotic tropical island. The reality show explores new romances as they wilfully separate in the Girls Villa and the Boys Villa and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure.

Karan Kundrra and Hearts Mouni Roy host the show.

Here's a sneak peek of the 4 couples who have dared to take the loyalty litmus test! Because everything is fair in love, war, and temptations!

Actor Chetna Pande and Filmmaker Nishank Swami's love stands rock solid at the back of a friendship of 11 years! While for Nishank, it was love at first sight, Chetna felt love-locked after their friendship stood the test of time. Going strong as a couple for 3 years, they believe they are unbreakable! It'll be interesting to see if the dynamics change through the course of the show! Only time will tell!

Chetna has previously been a part of popular reality shows like MTV Ace of Space and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Arjun and Chesta are actors from Delhi who have been together for 10 years now but have faced many ups and downs in their relationship. Unsure about their current status, they are here to test whether the show can break or bring them closer to each other than ever before!

Nidhi and Mohak are an entrepreneurial couple, with Nidhi also popularly known as an influencer and a dancer. The duo met through a dating app and have been together for two years. With little insecurities and love in abundance, the only reason they are not able to live together is Mohak's pet dog. Nidhi's fear of dogs has also been a hurdle in their decision to settle together.

Nikita (actor) and Tanye (entrepreneur) met in Bali and instantly knew they would hit it off! Being in a long-distance relationship, Nikita has trust issues and feels Tayne is naturally flirtatious. Young and passionate in love, the duo is here to see if their new-found love can stand the test of time.

Nikita has previously been a part of popular shows like MTV Ace of Space and MTV Splitsvilla.

Jad Hadid locks lips with Nikita in a jacuzzi in Temptation Island India

In one of the episodes of Temptation Island, Jad Hadid could not control himself after seeing Nikita in bikini and he kissed her passionately in jacuzzi.

Pictures of the duo locking lips have gone viral.

Finally #JadHadid got what he wanted and what he deserved#Nikita ??



Both are Tharki of next level#TemptationIslandIndia pic.twitter.com/RCJPuy3L1c — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 5, 2023

Netizens have once again slammed Jad Hadid for locking lips.

A user wrote, "The show is not for Indian audience."

Another wrote, "This is such a cheap show..."