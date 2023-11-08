Diwali is around the corner and celebs have started attending Diwali parties in the city. On Sunday night, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand star-studded pre-Diwali bash for his industry friends. Who's who from the B-town has graced their presence putting their best fashion foot forward.

From Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Disha Patani, Gauri Kha, and Navya Naveli Nanda among others attended.

However, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were under the same roof, they entered different time zones. Netizens were in awe seeing Aishwarya and Salman at a bash.

Did Aishwarya leave before Salman Khan made an entry?

Several netizens speculated that all is not well between her and husband Abhishek Bachchan who was not seen accompanying her at the party. Several online users were of the view that the actress reportedly made an early exit from the party as well.

As per reports, Salman Khan made a surprise entry at the party minutes after Aishwarya's exit.

Was it pre-planned?

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam on-screen couple avoided coming in front of each other. However, reports further stated that Ash planned to leave the party early because she was attending alone. Aishwarya is Manish's close friend and hence just wanted to make her present for a few hours. The two didn't pose or meet or greet each other.

Several inside photos show Salman Khan posing with stars sans Aishwarya

Did Salman Khan hug Aishwarya Rai at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash? Here's the truth

A video on social media is going viral that shows Salman Khan hugging Aishwarya Rai before his departure.

Since Aishwarya had also donned an elaborate red ensemble for the occasion, speculation began and fans couldn't keep calm and assumed that Aishwarya could be hugging Salman.

A dekh le khayali palao banane wale jobless and scensless peoples? peocoke k pank lagane se jaisa sab bird peocoke nahi ban jate..? waise red pehanke sab Aishwarya rai nahi ban jati... ?? https://t.co/V1I3g65509 pic.twitter.com/H8jWaUW5x0 — Aishwarya- Beauty with brain✨ (@Aishwar37180491) November 8, 2023

However, it was later clarified that the woman in the video was not Aishwarya but Sana Pancholi, the sister of Sooraj Pancholi.

Salman Khan opted for a casual attire. Sporting a grey t-shirt paired with black cargo pants and boots. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a red and pink traditional wear.

Reports of feud between the Bachchan family

Meanwhile, during Paris Fashion Week, Aishwariya walked the ramp with panache. While Navya Naveli Nanda made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan cheered for Navya but didn't share, cheer or post anything for Aishwarya.

Rumours of a feud in the Bachchan family started after that. A few days later on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, Aishwarya posted a picture of him and her daughter Aaradhya after cropping out Jaya, Shweta and Navya from it.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3. The film features a stellar cast, including Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan is also set to make a special cameo appearance in the film.