On Monday, Sara shared a picture of herself clicked before she lost her belly fat to get into the shape.

Taking to her Instagram Stories Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of her glamourous pictures from recent events and one of her showing her belly fat. She wrote along with it, "Honestly felt very uncomfortable to upload this top image - but I'm really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks. Weight issues have always been a struggle for me, so really thank you @dr.siddhant.bhargava and @food.darzee for keeping me on track. Bye bye holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt. Fitness is a journey so just keep going."

Netizens were quick to point out that its paid promotion for food darzee app. Though a section of debated that she could have gone for liposuction or fat removal surgery.

A user wrote, "It's not a "note" on her weight struggle ,it's clearly an "Ad" for food darzee."

Another mentioned, "Its a paid collaboration..."

The third one mentioned, "Surrounded by an army of trainers, advisors, nutritionists, cooks and money and then talks about fitness is a journey and how uncomfortable she is uploading her pic. Delusional af!.."

The fourth one mentioned, "Liposuction.."

What is Liposuction?

Liposuction is a type of surgery. It uses suction to remove fat from specific areas of the body, such as the stomach, hips, arms or neck. Liposuction also shapes these areas. That process is called contouring. Other names for liposuction include lipoplasty and body contouring.

Liposuction isn't considered an overall weight-loss method or a weight-loss alternative. People who are overweight can lose more weight through diet and exercise or through other kinds of surgery than with liposuction.

Liposuction may work for you if you have a lot of body fat in specific places but otherwise have a stable body weight.

Sara has often spoken about her struggle with PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome) that leads to excessive weight gain.

Opening up about her transformation, Sara had told BBC in a 2019 interview, "I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional."

She had further said, "Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life."

Sara will now be seen along with Ananya Panday in the third episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, Murder Mubarak to name a few.