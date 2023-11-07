Salman Khan led Bigg Boss 17 grabbing headlines ever since it premiered on national TV colors. The drama inside the house intensifies with each passing day. From fireships to feuds and abusive language. This season is mixed with a gamut of emotions. Bb 17 is different from other seasons as this time the contestants are divided into three dil, dimag aur dum and like every season, this season the physical tasks started late.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain lock horns with Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

Amid all the fights, friendships and love. The fans are also witnessing heated arguments between two real-life couples inside the house. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's constant arguments irked the inmates as well as BB watchers. But on Monday night's episode, we saw a couple vs couple fight between Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain- Ankita Lokhande.

The nomination task 'Bigg Boss 17' led to a massive fight between Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma! In the new promo of the show, Bigg Boss says that they have to nominate two contestants among themselves. Ankita got angry as Neil nominated her, and Vicky got upset after being nominated by Aishwarya and Neil.

Ankita says about Neil, "Wasn't I on good terms with him? Why was he faking it then?" He shouts at her and even calls her 'paagal (mad)'.

Aishwarya also yells at Ankita and screams at her, saying, 'Hass rahi hai chudail (she is laughing, witch)'.

The heated argument became so unreal, that the other inmates came to stop them. Aishwarya and Vicky didn't stop at all as they hurled abuses at each other.

Ankita held Vicky, and Neil held Aishwarya to stop the heated argument.

The fight didn't go down well with the netizens and they slammed the couple for using foul language and demoing each other inside the house.

A viewer wrote, "Yeh Aishwarya chudail khe rahi hai ladte time to khud chudail lag rahi hai aur Neil gusse main apni jacket utaar kar saabit kya karna chahta hai, marega kya Ankita ko, mujhe yhe dono couple acche lagte hai Aishwarya and Neil but pata nhi kyu mujhe aisa lag raha hai yhe rubina or abhinav banne ki koshish kar rahe hai.."

(This Aishwarya is calling Ankita a witch but she is herself looking like witch. And is Neil trying to prove by removing his jacket, will he beat up Ankita? I like Aishwarya and Neil but I think they are trying to become Rubina and Abhinav)."

Another mentioned, ". The viewer wrote, "This fight is completely scripted from outside, these two couples have already planned everything outside that they will fight with each other for footage and next day they will be normal again... Don't show us this fake couples... We wanna see tasks dude all ppl are fighting unnecessary specially in yesterday's fight of coffee was most boring fight ever in history of Bigg Boss."

The third one joked, "We need a meme song. Someone send to @YMukhateYashraj Mukhate one "tu churail, nahi Tu churail meme song" form #Biggboss17 featuring #Ankitalokhande and #AishwaryaSharma please pleaseee . #BB17..."

Wife Aishwarya apne husband Neil ko bolte hue, "Don't touch, don't touch me when I am fighting," ye hai ideal pati patni ?pic.twitter.com/xutLcYJTTe — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 6, 2023

Nominations

Neil-Aishwarya named Vicky-Ankita, Abhishek named Aishwarya and Ankita, Isha chose Neil and Ankita whereas Ankita-Vicky nominated Neil-Aishwarya. Neil, Aishwarya and Ankita are nominated from the Dil house.

Arun and Tehelka named Anurag and Samarth, while Anurag and Samarth nominated Tehelka and Arun.

Except for Sana, every member from the Dum house is nominated.

From the Dimaag house, Rinku named Khanzaadi, Navid Sole and Mannara, Jigna Vora picked Mannara and Navid. Munawar named Navid and Khanzaadi, whereas Navid nominated Munawar and Rinku. Mannara picked Rinku and Khanzaadi who named Mannara and Munawar. The nominated contestants from the Dimaag house are Navid and Mannara.

During the episode, Samarth asked Isha to choose between him and Abhishek. She refused.

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' include Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Manasvi, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.