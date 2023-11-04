This season of Bigg Boss 17 started with a bang. This time the makers have two real-life married lives inside the house, namely power couple Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain, and TV actor Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma.

And after the first thundering Shukravaar and Shanivaar Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan hints Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt could be ousted for breach of contract

The promo for the upcoming weekend Ka Vaar episode shows host Salman Khan schooling the contestants Vicky, Ankita and Neil over their conduct in the house. He not only warns the trio over breach of contract but also lectures Isha Malviya for enjoying the importance she is getting on the show by exposing her personal life.

Salman Khan slammed contestants for being ill-mattered and reprimanded them for their behaviour.

Salman Khan confronts Vicky about his secret phone call with co-contestant Neil Bhat before entering the show. He said, "The contract that you guys had signed, mentioned all the terms and conditions of this show very clearly. How many of you have honoured the contract explicitly? Before entering the house, who has spoken to whom?" To this, Vicky says, "Sir, I had spoken to Neil two days before entering the show."

Salman asks Ankita if she knew about the phone call. "Ankita, did you know that Vicky had spoken to Neil?" She replied, "Sir, I got to know about it later."

Salman then asked the lawyer in the house Sana Raees Khan to explain the repercussion she informed, "Viacom has the right to evict them or to discontinue their further participation." This has come as a shocker for the fans of Ankita and Vicky.

Salman reprimands the contestants that they must have read the contract which has certain terms and conditions regarding their participation in the show.

Salman then asks, "Haan to jab aapko pata chal gya to iska matlab kya hua (so what does this mean now)," and goes on to ask Sana Raees Khan to explain its consequences. She says, "Ki viacom ke paas right hain unko nikaal dene ka ya further participation discontinue karne ka (it means that Viacom has a right to either oust them from the show or discontinue their further participation)."

Angry netizens who are fed up with Ankita and Vicky's fake fight reacted to the contract breach mentioned by Salman Khan in the promo.

A user wrote, "Nikalo bahar over smart vicky bhaiya ko and insecure ankita ko..." (remove Ankita and Vicky from the show).

Another mentioned, "You think Neil would not have spoken to his wife about the conversation he had with Vicky. This makes 7 of them now: Vicky, Neil,Ash, Anki, Isha,Abhi and Samarth."

The third one said, "Nikal do Ankita, Vicky and Neil ko Sana ko rakh lo..(remove Ankita, Neil and Vicky. Keep Sana).

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' include Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Manasvi, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.