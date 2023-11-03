Halloween is celebrated in many countries on 31 October. Halloween is dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints, martyrs, and all the faithful departed. On this day, people dress at their best and unleash the fashion beast inside them.

It's a fun-filled celebration yet a bone-chilling scary look. Halloween doesn't necessarily have a dress code and you are free to experiment with your make-up and outfits to get that perfect spooky look. Over the past few years, Halloween has also been celebrated in India and celebs and common people experiment with different looks of witches or princesses and give a spooky touch.

Internet sensation Orry was seen celebrating a Halloween party with Nysa Devgn and his other friends in which he looked like a chef. Apart from Nysa, Mahika Rampal and VednatMahajan was also there.

Abhay Deol, Esha Deol, Shweta Bachchan and Orry turn up for Susanne's Halloween bash in spooky looks

This wasn't just enough, he celebrated Sussanne Khan's birthday Halloween style. On Thursday, Orhan Awatramani (Orry) shared a bunch of pictures from Sussanne Khan's Halloween-themed birthday bash. On the guest list were Esha Deol and Abhay Deol, Shweta Bachchan, Abu Jani, Arslan Goni and many others.

Orry himself dressed up as Frankenstein's Monster from Mary Shelley's iconic horror novel. He painted his face green.

Shweta Bachchan was dressed as Cleopatra. She wore a flowy blush pink dress with a snake-shaped necklace and headband.

Esha Deol was a sexy leopard in a skin-tight suit and large ears. She posed with her cousin Abhay Deol.

One of the pictures from the party shows Sussanne in a gothic look.

Preity Zinta was also present at the bash, and she shared glimpses from the party on Instagram, along with the caption, "Happy Birthday Halloween Estyle Had so much fun @suzkr Thank you so much for the maddest n worst evening. I almost missed my flight. Love you to the moon n back #HappyBirthday #happyhalloween." One of the pictures shows her posing with Zayed Khan.