Internet sensation Uorfi Javed often makes headlines for her bold fashion choices. Uorfi wears DIY outfits made of materials like blades, bottle caps, flowers, ropes, candy floss and more.

Earlier this week, Uorfi claimed that she has been getting death and rape threats for recreating Rajpal Yadav's look from the movie, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. She took to social media and shared that she wasn't feeling safe and also reprimanded her over the choice of colour and clothes she wore.

If all this wasn't enough, on Friday Uorfi Javed was arrested.

Viral video: Uorfi Javed arrested for her bold clothes? Here's the truth

On November 3, a video went viral that showed Uorfi getting arrested by female cops outfit a café for wearing a bold outfit in public.

In the clip, Uorfi Javed was approached by of lady cop approached her and informed her that she was being taken into custody. Uorfi looked perplexed and shocked upon seeing the cops suddenly arresting her.

The cops held her hand as Uorfi sat inside the car.

Several social media users have suggested that the video looks like a 'prank'. However, this is not the first time, a complaint has been filed against Uorfi for her fashion choices.

A user wrote, "It looks scripted.."

Another mentioned, " Looks like Rohit Shetty's film's police."

The third one said, "Fake drama video, no accused used to sit on side of the vehicle when police used to take them to the station."

Take a look at the comments

Is she arrested?

According to a report in India Today, Mumbai police did not actually arrest Uorfi Javed.