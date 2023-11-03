In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav has been booked by the Noida Police in connection with a rave party in Sector 4. Five people have been arrested in Noida for supplying snakes and venom for rave parties that were organised by Elvish.

The police seized 20 millilitres of snake venom, as well as five cobras, one python, two two-headed snakes, and one rat snake.

Nodia rave party busted: Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav named in FIR

On Thursday night, apart from the arrest of five people Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who was seen in a video holding a snake and playing with it has also been named in the case filed by the cops.

The men reportedly told the police that these parties were organised at various farmhouses in Delhi and other areas.

A case has been registered under sections 9, 39, 48 (A), 49, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 against Elvish as well.

An insider page of Bigg Boss tweeted, "Breaking News: FIR against #ElvishYadav and his 5 associates. Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, Ravinath are currently in custody. According to the FIR, 20 ml of Snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were found from them ( 5 cobra, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, 1 Rat Snake). According to FIR copy it is alleged that they use snakes and Snake venom during Rave parties. It was @Manekagandhibjp's NGO who trapped & followed up the entire case. #ElvishArmy #ElvishYadav? #Elvishaians.

Breaking News:



FIR against #ElvishYadav and his 5 associates. Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, Ravinath are currently in custody.

According to the FIR, 20 ml of Snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were found from them ( 5 cobra, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, 1 Rat Snake).… pic.twitter.com/CbUXbosPeT — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 3, 2023

How did five people get caught?

As per a report in FPJ, the arrest happened after police sprang into action and arrested five individuals after Gaurav Gupta, serving as an Animal Welfare Officer at the People For Animal (PFA) organisation filed a complaint accusing Elvish and other YouTubers of filming videos with snakes and venom at Noida-NCR farmhouses.

Gaurav further alleged that these individuals illegally organise rave parties where foreign women are invited to consume snake venom and narcotics.

Is Elvish arrested?

Elvish Yadav has not been arrested yet. The snakes have been seized and handed over to the Forest Department.

Elvish Yadav reacts

As soon as the news reached Elvish, the Bigg Boss OTT winner took to his Instagram and shared a video message in Hindi saying, that this was a piece of false news and he would cooperate with Noida police. He requested the media and people to not malign his name.

He also appealed to UP CM Yogi Aditynath that even if 0.1 per cent is proven that I am associated with the issue. I will take responsibility. He said that whatever has been said and written about him is false.

A probe around the same is underway.