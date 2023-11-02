Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th today. The actor is basking in the success of Jawan and Pathaan, which together earned about Rs 2000 crore. At midnight, SRK rang in his birthday with fans who were stationed outside his residence, Mannat.

SRK not only bowed down to his fans but also did his iconic pose and blew kisses at them. He also gestured for his fans to go home and sleep as it was past midnight, and he assured them that he would meet his fans today.

Dunki Drop 1 was unveiled at 11 am on November 2

Keeping up with his promise, SRK unveiled the first teaser of Dunki, which is known as Dunki drop 1, at 11 a.m. on November 2, 2023. After that, SRK also attended a fan event, hosted by his various fan clubs and enthralled his fans with his dance moves and witty one-liners.

Here's what happened when SRK left Mannat for a fan event.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans couldn't keep calm as the actor's entourage left his bungalow Mannat for the fan event.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has directed Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki was also present at the meet and greet event.

Here's what SRK said during the event

Shah Rukh Khan on Dunki drop 1, "We will show more in Drop 2 and 3. In such films, it is important...Raju sir was very clear that everyone gets to see the world of Dunki first. For now, we have shown the world of this movie. Next, we will show what I am doing, I am doing too good in this film."

Shah Rukh blew kisses and bowed down to his fans as they shouted his name to wish him on his birthday.

Canadian rapper Tesher performed at a fan event on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. The superstar also shook a leg at the event. He performed on the title track of his superhit film Pathaan and Jawan song "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya".

SRK said, that Dunki will be more entertaining than Jawan and Pathaan.

SRK also spread his arms wide as he embraced the love showered upon him.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani said at the fan meet, "It's heartwarming to see so much affection. Film release hogi...ye toh vaise hi houseful lag raha hai (The film already seems to be houseful). Thank you so much for showering so much love on Shah Rukh and Dunki."

SRK shared the video from a fan meeting on his social media and said, "Celebrating with all of you is always special".

After reaching Mannat SRK waved at his fans once again from his balcony.

Watch the video below.

Shah Rukh Khan has starred in over 90 films and has won numerous awards, including 14 Filmfare Awards. He is also a successful film producer and entrepreneur.