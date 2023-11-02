It's SRK day today. As its superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday. The Badshah of Bollywood gave a surprise to his fans who were eagerly waiting to watch a glimpse outside Mannat. At the stroke of midnight, SRK waved at a sea of fans from his Mannat balcony.

From showering fans with kisses and love, he also spread his arms wide and embraced all the love and wishes that he got on his birthday.

Dunki drop 1 teaser

The actor surprised his fans by dropping the teaser of his upcoming film Dunki, which is called Dunki Drop 1 which features SRK, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal among others.

Dunki is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, the changing journey that they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

The teaser starts with Sonu Nigam singing, "Nikle thee hum kabhi Ghar se...Ghar Dil se magar nahin nikla.." (We left home, but our home never left from our heart)

The Dunki Drop 1 introduces Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy, a character who is witty, humorous and full of life and ambitious. While Taapsee Pannu stars opposite him as Manu, though she doesn't have much dialogue in the film, her screen presence and timing are well-mapped.

Dunki is an Asteroid and asteroids drops from the sky and finishes off Dinasaurs and hence they named it.. Dunki drop 1.#HappyBirthdaySRK #DunkiTeaser pic.twitter.com/J35mtpeZav — ح (@hmmbly) November 2, 2023

Fans were surprised to see Vicky Kaushal in the film. And how can we even miss Boman Irani, if it's Rajkumar Hirani's film we are surely going to see him in a meaty role. Apart from the stellar cast and the background score.

Fans were in awe seeing Sonu Nigam and Shah Rukh Khan come together after nearly a decade. Sonu Nigam's voice was indeed captivating and led the story ahead. We can't wait for the full song to drop.

After Pathaan and Jawan saw SRK performing high-octane action sequences, SRK in Dunki will touch more upon human emotions, and the hardships of a common man.

Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Fans were waiting with bated breath for Dunki's update and as soon as the first drop was unveiled, netizens flocked to social media and shared their review.

A section of netizens was left unimpressed, while a larger audience was blown away by SRK's Dunki teaser.

From wanting to send his 4 friends to London, to himself going there - #DunkiTeaser has left us to guess what could be the reason behind it. Very hard hitting story + emotionally challenging film this will be#HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/QkKZxgxZ8v — काली? (@SRKsVampire_) November 2, 2023

Let's take a look at the reactions

A user wrote, "Sonu Nigam, welcome back with SRK'.

Another mentioned, "The reunion of Sonu Nigam and Shah Rukh Khan in the teaser is profoundly moving. This looks like a wild emotional journey, The king has truly arrived..."

#DunkiDrop1 is Giving Zero vibe, comedy falls flat, No emotions and #ShahRukhKhan's Overacting Like Zero. #DunkiTeaser#Salaar gonna Eat this Mixture of JHMS + ZERO, It's certain that it's gonna be the first flop of Rajkumar Hirani's Career.#Dunki pic.twitter.com/cxBDHc8x6d — MASS (@Freak4Salman) November 2, 2023

The third one mentioned, "Very short but impressive career. Congratulations #Prabhas for winning the clash. #DunkiTeaser is a disaster.

The fourth one mentioned, "Why S.S Rajamouli said " I can't make even one scene like Raju Hirani. This scene alone will again show you why he said that. People running & getting shot in the back...be ready for emotional damage this Christmas..."

Very short but impressive career.



.@iamsrk Taapsee? ? Pehle Deepika, phir Nayanthra aur ab Taapsee bhi? n this new era of my Action Hero Shah Rukh ab aapki heroines romance bhi aapse akhade mein kar rahe aapko patak patak ke ...and you are loving it I know?#DunkiDrop1 #DunkiTeaser pic.twitter.com/xm7wLPsuJ6 — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ?ω? ? (@JacyKhan) November 2, 2023

The fifth one mentioned, "#DunkiDrop1 is Giving Zero vibe, comedy falls flat, No emotions and #ShahRukhKhan's Overacting Like Zero. #DunkiTeaser #Salaar gonna Eat this Mixture of JHMS + ZERO, it's certainly gonna be the first flop of Rajkumar Hirani's Career."

The Most Talented Frame Ever. #Dunki is going to be a Fun and Emotional Ride than ever. #RajkumarHirani will touch the nerve with his master storytelling.#HappyBirthdaySRK#DunkiDrop1 #ShahRukhKhan #DunkiTeaser pic.twitter.com/aM15eBffDz — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) November 2, 2023

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and

and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release this December 2023.